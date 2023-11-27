Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2: player ratings - Emi Martinez shows worth as John McGinn impresses
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their climbed into the Premier League top four with a win at Spurs.
Emi Martinez
Unlucky to miss out on the official man of the match prize to McGinn. On a day when Villa needed him to be excellent, he was.
Superb 8
Ezri Konsa
Overrun in the opening stages as Tottenham committed men forward. Looked far more comfortable after Emery’s half-time tweak.
Committed 6
Diego Carlos
A brilliant first-half interception to deny Son a tap-in summed up a performance when he always seemed to be in the right place at the right time.
Assured 7
Pau Torres
Missed a sitter in the opening five minutes but made no mistake with a much harder chance on the stroke of half-time.
Encouraging 7
Lucas Digne
Unlucky not to finish the match with an assist after Torres and Watkins both missed good chances. Got stronger as the game went on.
Solid 7
Matty Cash
A disappointing performance. Played in right midfield but seemed uncertain as to his exact position. Booked.
Off-Key 5
Boubacar Kamara
Booked in the first half but got better and better as the game went on. No shortage of energy and played his part in the winner.
Resilient 7
Douglas Luiz
Delivered an excellent ball for Torres’ equaliser. Much more of a factor in the second half after an opening period when he was too often overrun.
Determined 7
John McGinn
Nearly set up a goal for Cash in the opening 40 seconds. Faded a bit after that but returned with force in the second period.
Relentless 8
Moussa Diaby
His lack of sharpness summed up Villa’s first half showing. Missed a glorious chance to equalise on the stroke of half-time, before Torres scored.
Misfire 5
Ollie Watkins
Excellent finish for his goal. Unlucky to see a first-half header ruled out for the most marginal of offside calls.
Target 7
Substitutes
Youri Tielemans (for Diaby, HT) 7, Leon Bailey (for Cash, HT) 7, Jacob Ramsey (for McGinn, 90+1), Jhon Duran (for Watkins, 90+1) Subs not used: Lenglet, Moreno, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).