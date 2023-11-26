Aston Villa's Unai Emery on emotional Tottenham rollercoaster and Premier League top four chances

Ollie Watkins bagged the winner as Emery’s team came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory and climb into the Premier League top four.

The win was Villa’s ninth in 13 league matches this season and their first on the road for more than two months.

Giovani Lo Celso had put Tottenham in front but Pau Torres levelled just before the break in a match where the teams combined for 33 total chances, with home skipper Son Heung-min seeing a hat-trick of goals ruled out for offside.

Emery said: “It was an amazing match, both teams played different ways tactically but it was really hard, really tough.

“They created chances, we created chances. We were efficient and clinical in the attack. I enjoyed it but I lost all my energy!”

Villa now sit just two points behind leaders Arsenal, who they host a week on Saturday after matches against Legia Warsaw, Bournemouth and Manchester City.

But Emery is keeping his feet on the ground. He explained: “We are there now but we are not a contender.

“There are seven teams more a contender to get the top seven, top four, but when we are there we are going to try and keep it.”

Emery continued: “Life is passing very quick! I really want to enjoy each moment. Even when we were losing at Forest in Nottingham, I told the players I was very happy with them and we should accept some defeats.

“Today we won and I am very happy but I am trying to keep a balance myself, between my players and the supporters.

“We don’t know what the future holds. After this victory we can be happy this week and prepare the match on Thursday.

“We have the Conference League and then try to focus on Bournemouth on Sunday. It’s a difficult and very different match.”