Aston Villa will fight to keep Douglas Luiz amid Arsenal interest
Villa will fight to keep star midfielder Douglas Luiz amid continued interest from Arsenal.
The Brazilian has been one of the stand-out players in Unai Emery’s side this season, with six goals to his name.
Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Luiz and made three late bids to sign him in the summer of 2022, before the player signed a new long-term deal with Villa that runs until 2026.
The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder in January with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to depart for the African Cup of Nations, and they are set to re-ignite their interest in Luiz, reports suggest. Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has also reportedly been of interest to Arsenal, but they remain keen on Luiz. Villa are in a strong position to retain the midfielder, however, and will seek a big fee to let him depart.