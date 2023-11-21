Aston Villa will fight to keep Douglas Luiz amid Arsenal interest

The Brazilian has been one of the stand-out players in Unai Emery’s side this season, with six goals to his name.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Luiz and made three late bids to sign him in the summer of 2022, before the player signed a new long-term deal with Villa that runs until 2026.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder in January with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny due to depart for the African Cup of Nations, and they are set to re-ignite their interest in Luiz, reports suggest. Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has also reportedly been of interest to Arsenal, but they remain keen on Luiz. Villa are in a strong position to retain the midfielder, however, and will seek a big fee to let him depart.