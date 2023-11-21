Aston Villa fight back to record third straight win against West Ham

Viviane Asseyi gave the Hammers the lead in the 27th minute before Anna Patten levelled just four minutes later to ensure Villa went into the break level.

Villa took the lead for the first time in the match within five minutes of the restart when Adriana Leon scored, only for Lisa Evans to equalise 10 minutes from time.

But England star Rachel Daly scored in the 92nd minute to earn Villa all three points.

Birmingham City won 3-1 against Durham in the Championship.

Jade Pennock and Ivana Fuso scored in the first half to see Blues race into a two-goal lead, but Eleanor Ryan-Doyle got one back for the visitors before Remi Allen put the game to bed in the 64th minute.

Wolves and Albion both progressed to the next round of the Challenge Cup.

Wolves went through easily with a 4-0 win over Boldmere St Michaels at Compton Park.

An own goal, as well as strikes from Ellie Wilson, Amber Hughes, Ania Denham, were enough to send them into the last four.

Albion needed a 6-5 penalty win over Blues, who split their squad over the weekend as they had two games on the same day.

The game finished 1-1 in normal time as Simran Jhamat snatched a late equaliser for Albion after Grace Murphy had given Blues the lead.

Stourbridge crashed out of the cup though after a seven-goal thriller with Rugby Borough. Angelina Nixon gave Rugby the lead in the 27th minute before an own goal saw Stourbridge draw level.

Katy Morris got a second for Rugby as they led at the break. Sarah Essam then added a third before Niamh Deasy scored to make it 3-2 with 18 minutes to play.

But Rugby regained their two-goal advantage through Lily Greenslade and although Deasy added her second it was just a consolation.

Kidderminster Harriers, Lye Town and Lichfield City all saw their games postponed due to the weather in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

That was also the case for Darlaston Town, Lichfield City Reserves, Walsall and Walsall Wood in Division One North. Bewdley Town and Sedgley & Gornal United also saw their game postponed.