Pau Torres outlines area Aston Villa need to improve on after international break

Villa’s win over Fulham before the international break was the club’s 13th consecutive Premier League win at Villa Park, equalling a record held since 1983.

As the club targets another finish in the European places, Torres says the club still need to make improvements.

“We just have to keep going game to game,” Torres said.

“Now we feel strong and comfortable with the structure and our style – this is the way.

“But now we need to improve away from home because we need to add points away if we are going to stay in this position.

“It was a very important win for us (against Fulham) to stay in the European positions.

“We feel very strong at home at the moment and it was important for us to get another win before the international break.”