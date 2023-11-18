Pau Torres relishing double Aston Villa battle after international break

Although Unai Emery’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in September, they have still had a consistent run of fixtures with the Premier League and Europa Conference League.

A 3-1 win over Fulham before the international break leaves Villa fifth in the Premier League and with a packed schedule coming up, Torres is ready for the challenge.

Torres said: “As players we always want to play games!

“Now we have an international break and the players who don’t go with their national teams can recover. We must all come back strong, with motivation and with the same mentality that we have now. This has to be our way to carry on after the international break.”