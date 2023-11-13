Aston Villa player ratings vs Fulham as star man gets 9

Emi Martinez

A fairly quiet afternoon for the stopper. Produced a brilliant save to deny Jimenez early on, but had no chance with second-half consolation.

Easy afternoon 7

Matty Cash

A constant outlet throughout the game down the right-hand side and was defensively sound keeping Fulham quiet with some strong tackles.

Dangerous 7

Ezri Konsa

It’s surely a case of when and not it the defender will get a warranted England call. Another powerful display, despite being booked late for time-wasting.

Dependable 8

Pau Torres

Distribution was excellent throughout; his technique is flawless and is now very comfortable in Emery’s system after taking time to settle in initially.

Comfortable 8

Lucas Digne

Floats under the radar at times, but has quietly pulled together a string of strong performances, defensively sound and used the ball well.

Consistent 7

John McGinn

Took his goal superbly, a left-footed stunner from distance, enjoying another excellent campaign and a pivotal presence throughout.

Star man 9

Boubacar Kamara

Solid if not spectacular, but that is the role he’s in the side for. Kamara won’t hit the headlines every week, but is a key player in this team.

Solid 7

Douglas Luiz

Luiz Showed exactly why he’s been included in the Brazil squad with another excellent display. No attacking returns, but his touch was flawless throughout and didn’t give Fulham a sniff.

Key 8

Youri Tielemans

One of his best starts for Villa and worked well down the left. Covered plenty of ground, but fitness still needs to improve, tired in the second-half.

Hard-working 7

Moussa Diaby

Two assists before being replaced by Bailey. The forward is understanding his role in this side, but still slightly wasteful at times, needs to work on that element to his game.

Threat 7

Ollie Watkins

Felt like his goal was never going to come, but Bailey put the third on a plate. Very much deserved and was a constant threat throughout, incredible form.

Deserved goal 8

Substitutes

Leon Bailey (for Diaby, 62), 7. Subs not used: Olsen, Traore, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Dendoncker, Duran.