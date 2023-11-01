Key Aston Villa defender returns to training

The left-back is back with the first-team at Bodymoor Heath as he finally nears a return from the hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined for more than five months.

Moreno required surgery after tearing his hamstring in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and then suffered a further setback after initially returning to training in September.

The 30-year-old became Unai Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined for £13million from Real Betis in January but will now face a battle to win back his place from Lucas Digne, with the latter having started the season impressively.

Boss Emery is also hopeful Jacob Ramsey could return after the international break later this month.