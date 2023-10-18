Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi suspended over Israel and Gaza social media post

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi

The 28-year-old Dutchman, who only joined Mainz last month, has since deleted the post which his club felt was "unacceptable".

A statement from the Bundesliga side read: "FSV Mainz 05 have relieved Anwar El Ghazi of his training and matchday-related duties.

"The decision comes as a result of a since-deleted social media post from the 28-year-old that appeared on Sunday evening.

"In the post, El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club.

"Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion.

"Mainz 05 respect the fact that there are varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict in the Middle East.