Wolves 1 Aston Villa 1: Matt Maher on Villa's performance at Molineux - WATCH

The traditional Black Country pub that is a hit with locals and customers from afar
Premium
Matt Maher spoke to Nathan Judah following Villa's 1-1 draw with Wolves.
A scrappy game came to life in the second half when Hwang Hee-chan fired Wolves in front, and equalled last season’s top goalscorer for the club in the process.
But just two minutes later, Pau Torres amended for his error leading to the Wolves goal, by scoring his first for Villa.
With 12 minutes on the clock, and the officials deciding to play longer, Watkins then latched onto a cross and hit the post with the last touch of the game.