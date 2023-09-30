Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins deserves England call-up says Unai Emery

Watkins’ superb individual performance led the way as Villa ran riot against the Seagulls to record their biggest Premier League win for nearly three years, moving up to third in the early season table.
Unai Emery reckons Ollie Watkins is deserving of an England call-up after the striker bagged a hat-trick in Saturday’s 6-1 thumping of Brighton.
