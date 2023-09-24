Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery: Aston Villa remain in contract talks with match-winner Ollie Watkins

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery confirmed Villa remain in talks with Ollie Watkins over a new contract after the striker’s first Premier League goal of the season earned victory at Chelsea.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shake hands
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shake hands

Watkins struck the only goal in the 73rd minute at Stamford Bridge to see Emery’s men past the 10-man hosts and into the top six.

The 27-year-old, who has finished as Villa’s top scorer for the last three seasons, has been in discussions over a new deal for several months and the head coach is keen to get it over the line.

“I am working about it. We are in touch,” he said.

Watkins’ goal decided a tight game and came after Chelsea defender Malo Gusto had been dismissed for a studs up challenge on Lucas Digne.

Referee Jarred Gillett initially showed a yellow card before upgrading to a red after consulting the pitchside monitor.

“I didn’t watch it,” said Emery. “I try with the referees, with VAR, to be respectful. When they decided offside, not offside, red card, not red card, then I try to understand.”

The Villa boss continued: "We were very concerned about the importance of today, keeping a clean sheet through a clean sheet. To be strong defensively too."

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News