Aston Villa learn dates for Euro trips as group confirmed

Unai Emery takes Villa into European competition for the first time in 13 years and action is set to begin in Poland later this month.

Villa were paired with Legia Warszawa, from Poland, Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar and HŠK Zrinjski, champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group E’s opening match takes Emery’s side to Warsaw on Thursday, September 21, for a 5.45pm UK kick-off time.

The opening Villa Park fixture arrives two Thursdays afterwards against Bosnian visitors Zrinjski for an 8pm kick-off.

Villa go to the Netherlands on Thursday, October 26 (5.45pm) to take on the side that finished fourth in the Dutch top flight last term.

The fourth group game is the return clash with Alkmaar at Villa Park on Thursday, November 9 (8pm) before another home contest at the end of the month, against Legia on Thursday, November 30 (8pm).

Villa’s Group E campaign closes with an interesting trip to Mostar in Bosnia on Thursday, December 14 (5.45pm).