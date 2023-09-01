Unai Emery close on new Aston Villa arrival with Philippe Coutinho future uncertain

Unai Emery

Villa have been on the lookout for a replacement for Tyrone Mings after the defender was ruled out with a 'significant knee injury' on the opening day against Newcastle.

And speaking after Villa's triumph over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League the boss said a move for Lenglet is 'close'.

He said: "It is not complete that he has signed, but he is close to signing with us and joining us.

"In case it is confirmed, he is a player that can help us with the injury that is there with Tyrone Mings."

Reports elsewhere have suggested playmaker Coutinho could move away from Birmingham on deadline day something Emery admitted is a possibility.

"We are always ready to do something, if a player is to join us or if a player is to leave us for another squad," he added.

"Phillipe Countiho is a possibility as well to leave, but of course, we are going to wait for tomorrow in case we have some possibility as well to add someone.

"We are going to be alive to do it. But the last day it is difficult to get something very important to improve the squad. I am very happy with the players we have now.

"The club did a big effort to build a competitive squad, but of course, there is one day less to finish it."

There 3-0 win over Hibbs on the night which was 8-0 on aggregate was also something that pleased the Villa boss - who enjoys playing in Europe.

He said: "We have to be happy and we have to thank the supporters who were in Scotland with us.

"It was a full stadium and the atmosphere was fantastic to finish our qualifier to the group stage.