Aston Villa closing in on Clement Lenglet loan deal

Tottenham Hotspur's Clement Lenglet pulls back Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

The 28-year-old France international is heading to the Midlands for a medical ahead of completing the move.

Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, will provide boss Unai Emery with added depth at centre-back following the serious knee injury sustained by Tyrone Mings.

The former Sevilla defender made 26 Premier League appearances while in north London last term.