Aston Villa closing in on Clement Lenglet loan deal

The 28-year-old France international is heading to the Midlands for a medical ahead of completing the move.
Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, will provide boss Unai Emery with added depth at centre-back following the serious knee injury sustained by Tyrone Mings.
The former Sevilla defender made 26 Premier League appearances while in north London last term.
He will become Villa’s second central defensive signing of the transfer window, following the £31million capture of Pau Torres from Villarreal.