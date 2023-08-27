Cameron Archer completes £18.5million move from Aston Villa to Sheffield United

File photo dated 24-08-2021 of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has joined Preston North End on loan. Issue date: Monday January 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Preston. Photo credit should read Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The 21-year-old has joined the Blades for a fee of around £18.5million, signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

Archer becomes the second academy product to depart Villa Park in recent days with midfielder Aaron Ramsey having joined Burnley for £14m.

That deal also includes a buy-back clause, with Villa keen to retain some control over the futures of both players who, while highly-regarded, were not viewed as first-team regulars under Unai Emery.

Walsall-born Archer, who scored 11 goals while on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, had been at Villa since the age of seven.

He scored four senior goals for the club, all of them coming in the Carabao Cup two seasons ago.

Archer posted a message on social media, which read: “It’s time to leave the club after 14 years. I am so grateful to all the staff and players. The lessons I’ve learned have been so valuable and ones I’ll carry with me for life.