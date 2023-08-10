Aston Villa's Emi Buendia suffers serious injury on eve of season

Emi Buendia (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

The playmaker is due to undergo surgery and is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Wednesday.

Buendia was entering his third season at Villa Park and was a key part of Unai Emery’s plans.

Those will now be forced to change, with Villa expected to enter the transfer market to source a replacement for the Argentina international.

Buendia became Villa’s then club record signing when he joined from Norwich for £33million in the summer of 2021 and made 73 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons at the club.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is, meanwhile, on course to complete a £14m move to Burnley in a deal which will also include a buy-back clause.