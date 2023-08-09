Aston Villa 'like a family' says Ezri Konsa

Unai Emery’s men start their campaign at Newcastle on Saturday with expectation levels among supporters at their highest for more than a decade after last term’s seventh-placed finish.
That is mirrored at the training ground, where defender Konsa describes the atmosphere as “amazing” ahead of Emery’s first full season in charge.
He explained: “Everyone is enjoying coming to training every day. We are all close.
“When the boss came in, he wanted us to be like a family, a small family.
“I would say that ever since he has come in that is what we have been. I feel that on the pitch. We trust each other more and we are getting results from it.”