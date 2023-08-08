Notification Settings

Aston Villa's John McGinn could face his old club

By Matt Maher

Villa have been handed a possible clash with Hibernian in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and John McGinn
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and John McGinn

Unai Emery’s men were yesterday drawn against the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Hibs and Swiss club Luzern.

Villa are currently scheduled to play away in the first leg of the play-off round on Thursday, August 24, though that could yet change due to Hibs’ Edinburgh rivals Hearts also being drawn at home on that date.

Uefa will decide today on any necessary fixture changes or reversals. The second leg is scheduled for Villa Park on August 31.

A tie with Hibs would be Villa’s first against Scottish opposition and see skipper John McGinn return to his former club. Hibs and Luzern meet for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie this Thursday, with the second leg a week later.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

