Leon Bailey due to join Aston Villa squad - as Keinan Davis and Wesley linked with exits

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

The wide man has featured for Jamaica at the Gold Cup, while playmaker Philippe Coutinho could feature in Wednesday’s friendly against Fulham in Orlando after missing Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle through injury.

Bailey’s future is the subject of some scrutiny following the club record capture of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, who Villa beat to the signing of the latter, reported to be considering a move.

Should Bailey depart, it could prompt Villa to go back into the market with Rennes forward Jeremy Doku among potential targets.

Two fringe players who appear likely to depart are Keinan Davis and Wesley. The latter, once Villa’s record signing when he arrived in a £21m move from Brugge four years ago, is in talks to join Watford on loan.