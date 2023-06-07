Notification Settings

Aston Villa want swift Youri Tielemans decision

By Matt Maher

Villa want a quick answer from Youri Tielemans after outgoing Leicester City midfielder emerged as a free transfer target.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City

The 26-year-old Belgium international will officially depart the Foxes when his contract expires at the end of the month and Unai Emery is keen on taking him to Villa Park.

Villa are finalising their plans for the transfer window and adding a midfielder is thought to be high on the agenda.

Tielemans’ representatives have been approached with Emery keen to push ahead with strengthening his squad. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes remains among Villa’s top winger targets, along with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Emery also wants to tie down John McGinn and Ollie Watkins to new, long-term deals before the start of next season.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

