Aston Villa to face Lazio in pre-season friendly at Walsall

By Matt Maher

Villa will face Lazio in a pre-season friendly at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Unai Emery's side will face Lazio at Walsall on their return to the UK following a US tour

The Italian giants will visit the home of the Saddlers to take on Unai Emery’s Villa on Thursday, August 3 (kick-off 7.30pm).

It will be Villa’s second trip to Bescot of the summer as they also begin their pre-season campaign by facing their League Two neighbours on Saturday, July 15 (1pm).

Emery’s men then embark on a tour of the USA when they will play matches against Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford, before returning to the UK for the Lazio friendly.

Walsall have also confirmed they will travel to non-league Leamington as part of their pre-season programme on Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

