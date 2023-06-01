Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa target Marco Asensio set to join Paris Saint-Germain

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa’s pursuit of Marco Asensio appears to have ended in failure with the Real Madrid striker expected to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Unai Emery had been hoping to convince the 27-year-old to join Villa when his contract expires this summer but the lure of the French giants has ultimately proven too much.

Reports have claimed Asensio has agreed a deal worth more than £160,000-a-week and the move is likely to be finalised after Madrid play their final match of the season on Sunday.

Emery is keen to bolster his attacking options and provide support and competition for top scorer Ollie Watkins.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes is one of Villa’s top winger targets and could be available on a cut-price deal following the Foxes relegation from the Premier League.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News