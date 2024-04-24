Matt Maher on Unai Emery's contract extension at Aston Villa
Matt Maher spoke to Nathan Judah following Unai Emery's contract extension at Aston Villa.
Villa have triggered a one-year option in Emery’s deal which will now run through to 2027, while further talks over an even longer contract are planned for the summer.
The club has moved swiftly with a number of Europe’s elite clubs including Bayern Munich and Liverpool seeking new managers.