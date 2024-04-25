Aston Villa heading back to US for pre-season tour

Unai Emery’s men will play in three different cities, starting against MLS club Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 27.

Villa then take on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in New Jersey on Wednesday, July 31 before rounding off the trip when they face Mexican champions Club America in Chicago on Saturday, August 3.

Emery’s men will round off pre-season when they travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, August 10, while the traditional friendly at Walsall has been confirmed for Wednesday, July 17 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Next season will see Villa celebrate their 150th anniversary and the club’s president of business operations Chris Heck said: “Our 150-year anniversary tour will help drive the club's global agenda of showcasing Aston Villa to great cities in the US and Europe.

“Back on top, with an international stage, we will kick off a most memorable year for our great fans and global sponsors. It’s a most exciting time to be a Villan.”

Villa also hope to announce an additional domestic fixture in due course.