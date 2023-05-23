Notification Settings

Aston Villa linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

By Russell Youll

Villa are monitoring the future of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews in La Liga this season and has already attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 6ft 6in shot-stopper has made seven appearances for the Georgia national side.

However, much will depend on the future of current Villa custodian Emi Martinez. The Argentina World Cup winner is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United.

However, Villa hold the cards on the 30-year-old, who signed a five-year contract last year tying him to the club until 2027, meaning they could demand a huge fee.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

