Aston Villa boss Unai Emery 'just getting started' following manager of the season nomination

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard has been included on the six-man shortlist following a dramatic transformation in Villa’s fortunes since he replaced Steven Gerrard at the start of November.

Villa sat just above the relegation zone when Emery arrived but head into the campaign’s final fortnight pushing to qualify for European football.

But the boss suggests this is only the beginning. Asked about his nomination, he said: “We always like trophies or recognition of our work. But I am trying to stay focused every day, don’t relax.

“We have only been here 10 per cent of the time I want to be here, being strong and trying to improve our project and to get our objective. Now, I am proud of everyone here.”

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho has, meanwhile, been ruled out of the season’s final two matches through injury.