In-form Ollie Watkins overlooked for England

By Matt Maher

Villa striker Ollie Watkins missed out on an England recall with boss Gareth Southgate instead selecting Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Watkins, last included in a Three Lions squad 12 months ago, had made a strong case for selection by scoring six goals in his last seven Premier League matches.

But Southgate, who yesterday named his first squad since the World Cup, instead opted for Toney.

The Bees frontman is also in excellent form, netting six times in his last 10 outings. But he also faces a likely suspension from the sport in the near future after being charged with 262 breaches of the FA’s betting guidelines.

Villa’s in-form defender Tyrone Mings was also overlooked for the 25-man squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

