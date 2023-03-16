Ollie Watkins is role model for Aston Villa team mates says Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine today and Watkins, who has scored six goals in his last seven matches, is pushing hard for inclusion.

The 27-year-old has rebounded impressively from a difficult start to the season, which saw him net just twice in his first 14 appearances.

Villa midfielder Ramsey said: “It just shows what can happen if you keep your head up and keep working hard.

“Ollie is the first to admit this season, especially in the first half, none of the attackers were scoring enough goals. He has kept working hard in training, done extras, he has a good mentality and I’m happy for him.”

Watkins has explained how an improved mindset has been key to his form and Ramsey added: “Any attacker in the squad can look up to Ollie’s mentality. Most games he gets two or three chances and if you look at his reaction, he is always telling himself to go again.