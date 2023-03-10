Aston Villa given major Diego Carlos boost

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The £26million summer signing from Sevilla, who ruptured his Achilles in just his second Premier League appearance, is pushing to be included on the bench at the London Stadium.

Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara and potentially Leander Dendoncker in midfield with the latter still struggling with a hand injury which forced him to miss last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

Kamara suffered an ankle injury in that game and will be assessed game-to-game with boss Unai Emery hopeful his absence will not stretch beyond the international break.