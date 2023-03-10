Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa given major Diego Carlos boost

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Defender Diego Carlos could feature in a Villa squad for the first time in nearly seven months at West Ham tomorrow.

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos
Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The £26million summer signing from Sevilla, who ruptured his Achilles in just his second Premier League appearance, is pushing to be included on the bench at the London Stadium.

Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara and potentially Leander Dendoncker in midfield with the latter still struggling with a hand injury which forced him to miss last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

Kamara suffered an ankle injury in that game and will be assessed game-to-game with boss Unai Emery hopeful his absence will not stretch beyond the international break.

Calum Chambers is poised to deputise in midfield should Dendoncker, due to be checked in training today, also miss out.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News