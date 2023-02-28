Unai Emery wants Aston Villa players to follow Emi Buendia's example

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia

Buendia found himself out of the starting XI for the first time in the Premier League under Emery but had a major impact off the bench in the 2-0 win.

The Argentina international was involved in the move which ended with John McGinn being brought down for the penalty from which Ollie Watkins opened the scoring. Buendia then sealed the three points himself with his fourth goal of the season, leaving Emery delighted with his attitude.