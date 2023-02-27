Notification Settings

Aston Villa and Birmingham reach FA Cup last eight

Published:

Villa advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup after edging out West Ham United on penalties.

Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly

Villa’s goal came five minutes after the break as Kenza Dali teed up Rachel Daly, who placed beautifully into the bottom corner.

West Ham forced extra-time in stoppage time when Dagny Brynjarsdottir tapped home from close range, but lost out on penalties when Mackenzie Arnold missed her spot-kick.

They are joined in the last eight by Second City rivals Birmingham City after Ashley Hodson’s goal from close range in extra-time was enough for Blues to knock Charlton out.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Lewes, Chelsea and Reading also got through.

