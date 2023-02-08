Aston Villa's Emi Martinez a finalist for Fifa best goalkeeper award

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates after the Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday January 21, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 30-year-old is up against Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, with the winner announced at Fifa’s The Best awards on February 27.

Martinez received the Golden Glove Award after being chosen as the best goalkeeper at last year’s World Cup, after his heroics helped Argentina win their third title and first since 1986.

Five goalkeepers were initially nominated for the Fifa prize, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester City’s Edison omitted from the final shortlist chosen by international jury comprising: men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on Fifa’s official website.