Ashley Young hails Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa impact

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores their side's first goal of the game

Watkins is ready to shoulder the burden up front for the rest of the season following the £15million sale of Danny Ings during the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has netted just five times this term but did bag the winner against Southampton last time out, his third in his last seven appearances since the arrival of Unai Emery.

Veteran Young has backed Watkins to carry the load. He said: “Ollie has been fantastic for us. As a striker you want to be scoring goals week-in, week-out but his all-round game is so important.

“You look at Southampton, he was fantastic with his hold-up play and running the line. He did his defensive work as well. He’s a fantastic player.”