Jan Bednarek leaves Aston Villa after Southampton recall

The 26-year-old Poland international moved to Villa Park in the summer but made just four appearances in claret and blue.

His sole start saw him substituted at half-time in their defeat to Fulham in Steven Gerrard’s final game in charge.

He has now returned to St Mary’s to help Nathan Jones’ squad as they battle against relegation from the Premier League following on from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villa on Saturday.

Bednarek has played 153 times for the Saints since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017.