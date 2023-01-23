Notification Settings

Jan Bednarek leaves Aston Villa after Southampton recall

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished:

Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Villa by Southampton.

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jan Bednarek of Southampton (AMA)
The 26-year-old Poland international moved to Villa Park in the summer but made just four appearances in claret and blue.

His sole start saw him substituted at half-time in their defeat to Fulham in Steven Gerrard’s final game in charge.

He has now returned to St Mary’s to help Nathan Jones’ squad as they battle against relegation from the Premier League following on from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villa on Saturday.

Bednarek has played 153 times for the Saints since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017.

Southampton need reinforcements having recorded just one clean sheet all season in the Premier League.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

