Unai Emery keen on more additions as Aston Villa eye Matteo Guendouzi

The 23-year-old is on Emery’s shortlist, though a deal this month could prove difficult, with the French club reluctant to lose such an important player in the middle of the season. Marseille president Pablo Longoria yesterday claimed there had not yet been any talks over a move for Guendouzi, who played under Emery at Arsenal and is valued at £30million.

Left-back Alex Moreno this week became the Villa boss’s first signing when he joined from Real Betis.

Emery is also keen to add a winger, while Morgan Sanson is among those expected to leave.

Asked about how many further arrivals were likely this month, Emery replied: “Maybe zero, or maybe we add one more.

“The January market is not easy and we only want to add players if they really will improve us and make us better as a team.

“I am so demanding with the players we sign. I am being demanding because we have in the squad very good players and we will only do something if we can improve.”

Sanson scored his first Villa goal in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Stevenage but will be allowed out to depart. Montpellier are among the clubs interested in the midfielder, who joined Villa from Marseille for £13m two years ago.

“He has the possibility to leave but, as well, while he’s here with us I can use him,” said Emery.

“For example, he’s in the squad for the game against Leeds. He has the possibility to play and to help us.

“But thinking about the next month with the matches, his future as well. If he can have some opportunity to leave and to play more minutes than he’s playing here, he can leave.