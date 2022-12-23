Matt Maher: Former Aston Villa coach Neil Cutler common denominator in shootout science

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (right) celebrates after saving France's Kingsley Coman's penalty in the penalty shoot-out after extra time during the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Final. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The 2019 Championship play-off semi-final between Albion and Villa also came down to spot-kicks and saw the winning goalkeeper prepared to push the boundaries in order to gain an advantage.

The keeper on that occasion was Jed Steer who, while a much quieter character than Martinez, carried out similar tricks to those performed by his now Villa team-mate last Sunday.

Steer famously stared out Mason Holgate as the two walked toward the penalty box before the shootout commenced, then greeted every subsequent Albion taker near the spot, before reluctantly moving back toward his goal. He saved the first two penalties he face, with Villa going on to win the shootout 4-3.

The common denominator in both shootouts is Neil Cutler, who coached both goalkeepers at Villa. Cutler treats goalkeeping like a science, studying every aspect and leaving no stone unturned in efforts to improve his players. Martinez effectively took the shootout blueprint first used by Steer and stretched it to its limits in Qatar.

It was not to everyone’s taste though, ultimately, it is the referee who sets the boundaries and from there a goalkeeper should be entitled to do what he can to narrow the odds in a contest where he is always second favourite.

One particular moment demonstrated the detail involved. In the build-up to the play-off semi-final, Cutler read a study which found a player is more likely to score from the spot if they are handed the ball by their own goalkeeper, the theory being seeing friendly face helps calms the nerves.

But the action also prevents the opposing goalkeeper from messing around. Last Sunday, Martinez grabbed the ball after every French penalty to hand to his team-mate (even offering Paulo Dybala some advice on where to shoot). Hugo Lloris, his opposing number, did not and that allowed Martinez to get hold of the ball and throw it away from Aurelien Tchouameni, moments before the French player put his penalty wide.