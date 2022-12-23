Emi Martinez to miss Aston Villa's Boxing Day clash with Liverpool

The Argentina goalkeeper is not due to return to Bodymoor Heath until next Thursday with boss Emery hopeful he will be able to start against Tottenham on New Year’s Day.
Robin Olsen will deputise against the Reds, while Villa will also be without Jacob Ramsey as he nears recovery from a hamstring injury.
Emery said: “Emi will not play against Liverpool because he has not been here.
“I told the players before the World Cup they would have a minimum of seven days off and a maximum of 12.
“For Emiliano, Monday is the eighth day after the final and I have told him to come in on Thursday. I think he is going to be available, if he is ready, to play against Tottenham.”