Emi Martinez to miss Aston Villa's Boxing Day clash with Liverpool

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (left) celebrates victory over France with Marcos Acuna to win the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.

The Argentina goalkeeper is not due to return to Bodymoor Heath until next Thursday with boss Emery hopeful he will be able to start against Tottenham on New Year’s Day.

Robin Olsen will deputise against the Reds, while Villa will also be without Jacob Ramsey as he nears recovery from a hamstring injury.

Emery said: “Emi will not play against Liverpool because he has not been here.

“I told the players before the World Cup they would have a minimum of seven days off and a maximum of 12.