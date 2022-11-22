Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Matty Cash full of praise for Danny Ings

By Matt Maher

Matty Cash reckons Danny Ings’ intelligence is an asset to Villa after hailing the striker as one of the smartest players he’s encountered.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Ings is Villa’s top scorer with five Premier League goals despite starting just eight of their 15 matches so far.

The 30-year-old, left out of the starting XI for Unai Emery’s first league match in charge, responded by bagging both goals in a 2-1 win at Brighton prior to the World Cup break.

Team-mate Cash said: “I was delighted for Danny. He is one of the smartest players I have played with. His record speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at the highest level. Any striker needs goals and he got them at Brighton.

“His movement in front of goal is brilliant. He knows when to run and when to get in the middle of the goal.

“That is why he has scored so many goals in his career. Any striker needs to watch him and his movement because he is brilliant.”

Emery also has Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and youngster Cameron Archer to call on up front.

Cash added: “They all have to rotate. Danny, Ollie, Cam Archer and Leon Bailey, they are all players who can finish at any moment. We will be happy if they can share the goals.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

