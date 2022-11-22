Aston Villa's Matty Cash full of praise for Danny Ings

Ings is Villa’s top scorer with five Premier League goals despite starting just eight of their 15 matches so far.
The 30-year-old, left out of the starting XI for Unai Emery’s first league match in charge, responded by bagging both goals in a 2-1 win at Brighton prior to the World Cup break.
Team-mate Cash said: “I was delighted for Danny. He is one of the smartest players I have played with. His record speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at the highest level. Any striker needs goals and he got them at Brighton.
“His movement in front of goal is brilliant. He knows when to run and when to get in the middle of the goal.
“That is why he has scored so many goals in his career. Any striker needs to watch him and his movement because he is brilliant.”
Emery also has Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and youngster Cameron Archer to call on up front.
Cash added: “They all have to rotate. Danny, Ollie, Cam Archer and Leon Bailey, they are all players who can finish at any moment. We will be happy if they can share the goals.”