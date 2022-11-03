Aston Villa boss Unai Emery brings in eight new staff

The Spaniard took charge of training for the first time yesterday, though several members of his coaching staff were not involved as they continue to await work permits.
Villa are confident those formalities will be completed in the next 24 hours with attentions focused on Sunday’s visit of Manchester United.
Though the exact make-up of Emery’s coaching team has not been confirmed, it is expected to include long-time assistant Pablo Villanueva and goalkeeper coach Javi Garcia.
Last month’s sacking of Steven Gerrard was followed by the departure of seven members of backroom staff, with goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler and Aaron Danks, who took charge of the last two matches, the latest to leave the first-team set-up earlier this week.