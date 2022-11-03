Aston Villa and West Ham fined after punch sparks brawl

Aston Villa's Sarah Mayling was involved in the incident

Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko has been banned for two games and fined £200 for throwing a punch at Villa’s Sarah Mayling during the visitors 2-1 win at Bescot Poundland Stadium on October 15.

Hammers boss Paul Konchesky and Villa operations assistant Jack Hopkins have been fined £325 and £250 respectively after being found guilty of improper conduct during the touchline brawl which followed.

The £1,000 fine for each club came after they were found guilty of failing to ensure players and officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Both had initially denied the charges, which were later proven by an independent regulatory commission.

Cissoko sparked the chaos when she struck out at Mayling in the first minute of stoppage time. The France international accepted a charge of violent conduct but denied a second charge of improper conduct relating to an incident in the technical area, which was proven by the commission.