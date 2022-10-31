Aston Villa lacked fight says Tyrone Mings

The visitors, trailing to Callum Wilson’s first-half penalty, conceded three goals in 12 second-half minutes as they collapsed at St James’s Park.
Defender Mings said: “Coming into the second half we knew we had to be hard to beat and break down. We weren’t and thoroughly deserved what we got.
“We had to do the hard bits and the hard yards, win second balls and fight for everything. You can’t concede so many goals in a quick spell like that. It is basics.
“You come away from home you have to be hard to break down, hard to beat. You have to fight and do all the ugly things.
“That is not me pinning the blame on anyone. We win together and lose together and this was bitterly disappointing.”