Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Keinan Davis 'frustrated' – Watford boss Rob Edwards

By Lewis CoxAston VillaPublished: Comments

Watford boss Rob Edwards has revealed Keinan Davis' frustration as the Villa loan frontman struggles early in his Hornets spell.

Keinan Davis has made just three substitute appearances in the Championship for loan club Watford
Keinan Davis has made just three substitute appearances in the Championship for loan club Watford

Davis, 24, joined ex-Wolves defender Edwards' men last month but has managed just three substitute appearances since as he looks to build up fitness, while also being blighted by a recent illness.

Edwards said of the powerful striker, who was also a target of Albion: "Whereas we’d normally have him at the training ground working on those fitness aspects and also doing some other general football training, we’ve not been able to do anything.

"The key thing is that we let him get over the illness and then set to work on his fitness. It really is a question of being patient. I’m frustrated, Keinan is frustrated but nobody can help being ill.

“We both want him out on the pitch in a Watford shirt again as soon as possible. Nobody wants that more than me because he is an exceptional player who will be brilliant for us. But I’m not prepared to compromise things now and then risk him being out for longer."

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News