Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is back a ‘different player’

Bailey scored as Villa came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday as part of their pre-season tour of Australia.

Gerrard has been impressed with the winger as he said: “It was more than an impact. He changed the game.

“He showed energy, speed and a hunger to cause problems.

“He’s come back in pre-season a different player.

“Not just from a technical point of view, but his demeanour and his body language. I think he’s trusting his body more.

“So, we need to keep him healthy, but so far for Leon, he’s sending a massive signal to me that he wants to be in this XI.