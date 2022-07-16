Aston Villa's Ludwig Augustinsson living Premier League dream

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) and Sevilla's Ludwig Augustinsson (left) during the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen second leg match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022..

Sweden international Augustinsson has joined Steven Gerrard's side on a season-long loan from Sevilla.

He is now with the squad in Australia ahead of their friendly with Leeds tomorrow.

"I'm feeling very happy. It's a very big, traditional club in England," said Augustinsson.

"I've had a really good welcome from everybody in the club.

"I've followed the Premier League for many years. It's always been a target and a dream, from when I was a kid.

"When the opportunity came up, I said to my agent 'let's do this'.

"I felt this club was going in the right direction. I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"It's the best league in the world. I think we can play a good season together."

Augustinsson will compete with Lucas Digne for the left-back role.

He has been welcomed by a couple of familiar faces in former Sevilla team-mate Diego Carlos and compatriot Robin Olsen.

"It's been really nice. They're two really good guys," added Augustinsson.

"It's nice to know some people, but the other lads have been really welcoming.