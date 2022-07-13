Carney Chukwuemeka left at home from Aston Villa’s Australia tour

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (PA)

Teenage midfielder Chukwuemeka – part of the England Under-19s’ Euro-winning squad earlier this month – is yet to sign a contract offer that has been on the table ‘for some time’.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires next summer while Spanish giants Barcelona have been linked with him.

Addressing his absence from the group in Australia, Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: “Carney is yet to sign a contract offer that has been in place for some time now.

“I’ve decided the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, believes the loan capture of Swedish full-back Ludwig Augustinsson will prove to be a ‘shrewd signing’.

He is joining Villa for the season from Sevilla.

When asked what Augustinsson will bring to Villa, Gerrard said: “Experience. I’ve said on many occasions that I want as much experience as I can in the squad and dressing room.

“To achieve our internal targets and what we’ve set out to do, we need experienced players.

“We need players that have got experience, and not just domestically, but internationally and in Europe as well.

"We’re bringing in a fantastic professional, a good character who’ll push for game time.