Aston Villa season tickets now sold out

By Joseph Masi

Villa have announced that season tickets for the 2022/23 campaign have now sold-out.

Aston Villa fans show their support in the stands before the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The club cap season ticket sales at around the 30,000 mark to ensure fans who can’t purchase one for economical or logistical reasons have the chance of buying a match day ticket.

But after some season ticket holders opted to not renew for the campaign ahead, some supporters on the waiting list were offered the chance to secure their seat.

And those have now all been snapped up.

In a statement on their website, Villa thanked all the fans that have bought a season ticket for the 2022/23 campaign.

It read: “Thank you once again for your tremendous and continued loyal support.”

Fans who are interested in joining the waiting list for a season ticket can do so for free on the official website.

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

