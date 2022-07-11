Aston Villa reach loan agreement for Sevilla's Ludwig Augustinsson

Ludwig Augustinsson (PA)

The 28-year-old Swedish left-back is in the process of obtaining a work permit before officially joining Steven Gerrard's side.

He played 27 times for Sevilla last season, featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League.

A club statement from Villa read: "Aston Villa can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the season-long loan of Ludwig Augustinsson.

"The player has begun the process of obtaining a work permit.

"An experienced operator, Augustinsson has been capped 46 times by Sweden and played both Champions League and Europa League football for Sevilla last term."

Augustinsson only joined Sevilla last summer from German club Werder Bremen.