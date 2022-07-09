Neil Critchley: Aston Villa offer too good to turn down

Neil Critchley the head coach / manager of Liverpool U21 checks his watch.

Critchley came in as Gerrard’s No.2 after Michael Beale left the club to become head coach at QPR.

It meant stepping away from his role in charge of Blackpool in the Championship.

Critchley said: “I had a fantastic time there at Blackpool, so it was a really big decision.

“But the chance to work with Steven and the staff and come to the Premier League, to a club like Aston Villa, I felt that it was the right thing to do.

“I’d worked with Steven previously, for around 18 months at Liverpool.

“I know how he wants to work and the type of football he wants to play. That’s obviously a big draw.