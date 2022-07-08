Notification Settings

Aston Villa reveal new Castore home strip

By Joe Edwards

Villa have released their new home kit for the 2022/23 campaign.

Boubacar Kamara models the new kit (Picture: Aston Villa FC)
The strip is the first to be manufactured by Castore after Villa agreed a multi-year partnership with the sportswear brand earlier this summer.

It again features online car retailer Cazoo as the sponsor, but this time also comes with the tagline 'Search. Drive. Smile.' underneath.

Villa's new kit (Picture: Aston Villa FC)

The claret and blue shirt features subtle chevrons, while the shorts are white and socks are blue.

Adult replica shirts are priced at £65 while a 'pro' shirt – the same as those worn by the players – costs £105. Kids shirts are £50.

The kits are now available online and will be in the club shop at Villa Park from 8am tomorrow morning.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

