Aston Villa reveal new Castore home strip

Boubacar Kamara models the new kit (Picture: Aston Villa FC)

The strip is the first to be manufactured by Castore after Villa agreed a multi-year partnership with the sportswear brand earlier this summer.

It again features online car retailer Cazoo as the sponsor, but this time also comes with the tagline 'Search. Drive. Smile.' underneath.

Villa's new kit (Picture: Aston Villa FC)

The claret and blue shirt features subtle chevrons, while the shorts are white and socks are blue.

Adult replica shirts are priced at £65 while a 'pro' shirt – the same as those worn by the players – costs £105. Kids shirts are £50.